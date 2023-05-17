Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after buying an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,927,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,138,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:G opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

