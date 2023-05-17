Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

