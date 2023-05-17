Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

