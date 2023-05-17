GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

