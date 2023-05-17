Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

GLAD stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

