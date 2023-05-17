Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

GLAD stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $350.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $799,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

