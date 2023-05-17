Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
GNL stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
