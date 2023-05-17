Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) PT Lowered to $15.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

