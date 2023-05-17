Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DAX stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 92.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $435,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

About Global X DAX Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

