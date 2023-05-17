Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 7.4% in April

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

