Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

