Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

GTIM opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

See Also

