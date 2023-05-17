Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at $609,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

