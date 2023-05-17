Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Grifols Price Performance
Grifols stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
