Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. StockNews.com lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Grifols

About Grifols

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Grifols by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.