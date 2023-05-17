Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 2,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 104,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $786.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.94 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

