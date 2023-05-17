Guggenheim Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $38.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.23. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,217.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

