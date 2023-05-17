GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.89

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 403849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $268,865,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

