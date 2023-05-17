Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 13.1 %

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.