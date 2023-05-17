Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 13.1 %
Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -9 EPS for the current year.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
