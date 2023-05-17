Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 500.com

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by equities researchers at 500.com in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of HARP opened at $0.82 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.91% and a negative net margin of 212.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

