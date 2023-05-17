Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $9.02 on Friday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $719.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Harsco by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Harsco by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

