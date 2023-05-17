HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $379,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $299.85. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

