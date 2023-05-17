HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

