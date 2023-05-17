HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.1 %

KOF stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

