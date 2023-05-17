HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regulus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RGLS stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

