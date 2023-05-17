HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 5.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $728.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

