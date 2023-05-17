HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.90. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

