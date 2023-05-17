HC Wainwright Cuts EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target to $3.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.82% from the company’s current price.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.