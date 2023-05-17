HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

BCDA opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

