HC Wainwright Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioCardia in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
BioCardia Stock Performance
BCDA opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCardia
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutic company. It engages in the business of developing cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Featured Articles
