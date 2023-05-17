HC Wainwright Weighs in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,885.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of ATNM opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,098,000. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 126,050 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

