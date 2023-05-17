HC Wainwright Weighs in on LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for LightPath Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LightPath Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,100 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,241,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

