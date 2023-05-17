Head to Head Analysis: Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) and Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Arbutus Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $309.11 million 19.59 -$256.26 million ($2.40) -26.31 Arbutus Biopharma $33.13 million 12.69 -$69.46 million ($0.46) -5.50

Risk and Volatility

Arbutus Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and Arbutus Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -73.46% -33.92% -29.72% Arbutus Biopharma -211.41% -48.34% -34.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and Arbutus Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 9 0 2.90 Arbutus Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $74.45, suggesting a potential upside of 17.92%. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.15%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

