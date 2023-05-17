Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
Shares of HEGIF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
About Hengan International Group
