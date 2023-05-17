Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

Shares of HEGIF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

