Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.