Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.8 %

HIBB stock opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several research firms have commented on HIBB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.