High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

About High Tide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 477,879 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of High Tide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

