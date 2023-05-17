High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in April

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
