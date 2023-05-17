HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 10,427 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.7 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

