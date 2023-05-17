HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

