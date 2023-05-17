HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,700 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Hess by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE HES opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.