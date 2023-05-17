HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,699 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 410,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 666,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $11,912,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

PAUG stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

