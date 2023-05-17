HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in AON by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in AON by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Trading Down 1.0 %

AON stock opened at $330.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.15 and its 200 day moving average is $309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

