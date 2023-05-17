HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

