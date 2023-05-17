HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snap-on by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $254.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

