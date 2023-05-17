HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,014,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 651,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 565,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

