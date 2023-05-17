HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,858 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

NYSE:SQSP opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.32. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $228.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $504,475.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $884,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,466,518.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,035. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

