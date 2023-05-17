HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,928 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dover worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOV opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

