HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 19,643 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

