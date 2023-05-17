HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 47,991 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Radware worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Radware by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radware by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 614,552 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Trading Down 1.9 %

About Radware

Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

