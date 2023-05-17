HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $2,258,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

