HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after buying an additional 86,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

