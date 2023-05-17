HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,355,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RDVY opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

