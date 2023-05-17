HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 25,624 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,624 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 867.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

